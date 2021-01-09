 1990-1995 kawasaki CAP,JET PUMP 11012-3738
  Today, 07:40 PM #1
    second time around
    PWCToday Regular second time around's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2016
    Location
    michigan
    Posts
    148

    1990-1995 kawasaki CAP,JET PUMP 11012-3738

    looking for a good used pump cap, let me know what you want for it shipped to 49418. Thank you

  Today, 09:19 PM #2
    PrickofMisery
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home PrickofMisery's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2007
    Location
    Land of Fruits and Nuts
    Age
    50
    Posts
    11,053

    Re: 1990-1995 kawasaki CAP,JET PUMP 11012-3738

    I have one. $40
    Need hardware for it too?
