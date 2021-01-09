Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 1990-1995 kawasaki CAP,JET PUMP 11012-3738 #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date May 2016 Location michigan Posts 148 1990-1995 kawasaki CAP,JET PUMP 11012-3738 looking for a good used pump cap, let me know what you want for it shipped to 49418. Thank you



Screenshot_20210109-100610__01.jpg #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2007 Location Land of Fruits and Nuts Age 50 Posts 11,053 Re: 1990-1995 kawasaki CAP,JET PUMP 11012-3738 I have one. $40

