I have tons of 650 stuff. If I dont have it listed, please ask. Most aftermarket stuff listed. All prices shipped in the lower 48. Buyers to cover PayPal fee. I can ship same or next day on most items. Feel free to text for quickest response. 317nine028seven51 . Everything located in Indianapolis, IN
Team butch pipe. $380
Kiehin 42 with manifold $250
Stock chin pad 650sx $125
Oem water box with feet $125
Oem pipe with aluminum cone has had welding on flange $125
Westcoast ride plate 650sx $100
Solas KA5 15degree very nice $125
Aluminum pole. Kawi green $425 pole only. Oem steering cheap if you want it all.
