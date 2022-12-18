Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 650 parts sx x2 #1 Top Dog Join Date Aug 2007 Location indianapolis, indiana Age 39 Posts 1,268 650 parts sx x2 I have tons of 650 stuff. If I dont have it listed, please ask. Most aftermarket stuff listed. All prices shipped in the lower 48. Buyers to cover PayPal fee. I can ship same or next day on most items. Feel free to text for quickest response. 317nine028seven51 . Everything located in Indianapolis, IN



Team butch pipe. $380



Kiehin 42 with manifold $250



Stock chin pad 650sx $125



Oem water box with feet $125



Oem pipe with aluminum cone has had welding on flange $125



Westcoast ride plate 650sx $100



Solas KA5 15degree very nice $125



Aluminum pole. Kawi green $425 pole only. Oem steering cheap if you want it all.































