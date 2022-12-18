I have tons of 650 stuff. If I dont have it listed, please ask. Most aftermarket stuff listed. All prices shipped in the lower 48. Buyers to cover PayPal fee. I can ship same or next day on most items. Feel free to text for quickest response. 317nine028seven51 . Everything located in Indianapolis, IN

Team butch pipe. $380

Kiehin 42 with manifold $250

Stock chin pad 650sx $125

Oem water box with feet $125

Oem pipe with aluminum cone has had welding on flange $125

Westcoast ride plate 650sx $100

Solas KA5 15degree very nice $125

Aluminum pole. Kawi green $425 pole only. Oem steering cheap if you want it all.















