Comments needed but vote no on concept 3
This Friday, December 16th all the Federal honchos met in Las Vegas to discuss the water crisis facing ANYONE and EVERYONE that has a direct or indirect relationship with the Colorado River. This elephant has grown bigger and bigger in the middle of the room and FINALLY some legitimate discussions are being held. Southern Nevada has set the highest bar possible for water conservation as we have been in a severe drought condition for over 20 years. Still, we have to make concessions to ensure Lake Mead is not shut down. PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE make your public comment heard by December 23rd, 2022 here - https://www.sharetrails.org/action-a...-in-lake-mead/
https://apnews.com/article/arizona-c...43f88aefb8c079
