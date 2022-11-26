Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: New Jet-N-Spray Owner Starting a restoration #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Dec 2022 Location Michigan Posts 1 New Jet-N-Spray Owner Starting a restoration Long time fan, first time owner/poster. Ive been eyeing these machines for a few years now and finally found one semi-close and made the trek to buy it one snowy evening.



SmartSelect_20221215-185128_Gallery.jpg



The owner list before me is pretty small and it has been sold with pretty much all paper work, including original bill of sale. Based on that paper work, its a 1995 Jet-N-Spray 650XTC with the 650cc Yamaha engine. Factory add-on option we have is the giant Riva performance exhaust. Even got the custom built trailer with it.



In looking at some of the service records  it has a history of destroying starters, flywheels and stators.

We purchased the boat in a non-running state and it appears water got into the outboard motor bearing behind the flywheel and the last owners teenage son tried to take the entire engine apart and fix it. He got through complete disassembly and stopped. So we are piecing together the parts we have and trying to figure out what we dont from various photos online and also replacing what looks to be in rough shape.



20221126_190302.jpg

Engine Semi-Pieced Together



At this point we have new old stock flywheel, stator, a cheap starter, new Bendix gear, new gasket set and outboard bearing from SBT. We are looking at buying new rings and hope to be reassembling the engine soon. Current issues are: We purchased Yamaha waverunner 3 650 engine service manual WRA650 but we dont know if it is right because our engine is stamped with 6M6 and 6R8 and jet drive is 6R7. We also have too many bolts and those that we have do not fit where we are still missing a few. Wiring is a complete disaster and so I really need a wiring diagram. I see that Seloc makes a specific Jet-N-Cat manual but appears to only cover the older models, not the new models. Does anyone have a manual for one circa 1995?



20221212_163033.jpg

Wiring Nightmare



As far as the actual boat hull, the back vertical corner bumpers are damaged and need repair. There are also a few chips in the fiberglass on the front but the tailgate is nearly perfect and I have the lights poles. I am hoping since this is a 1995 and it has reverse that this is a 144mm pump but if there is a way to confirm I am interested in learning.



I am very interested in any spare molding pieces for the back corners of the boat, the rear deck drains, and I am super interested if anyone knows where I could find a Bimini top. I am sure I will find more things wrong, but I live in MI and havent had opportunity to put it in the water (obviously) nor have I taken time to clean the hull (engine is out) since it is sitting outside.



