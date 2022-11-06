 2007 Kawasaki X2, Gen 2
  Yesterday, 11:15 PM
    fatthmjr
    Join Date
    Oct 2010
    Location
    southeast
    Posts
    81

    2007 Kawasaki X2, Gen 2, factory pipe. 25 hrs on fresh top end. Garage kept (or in my boathouse). Certainly not new, but fun. Kids want a 3 seater, willing to trade for newer one. 13,500 obo. Located just outside of Columbus, GA.IMG-20221106-WA0017.jpgIMG-20221106-WA0010.jpgIMG-20221106-WA0008.jpg
