2007 Kawasaki X2, Gen 2
2007 Kawasaki X2, Gen 2, factory pipe. 25 hrs on fresh top end. Garage kept (or in my boathouse). Certainly not new, but fun. Kids want a 3 seater, willing to trade for newer one. 13,500 obo. Located just outside of Columbus, GA.IMG-20221106-WA0017.jpgIMG-20221106-WA0010.jpgIMG-20221106-WA0008.jpg
