PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
How to search this site and others for parts and info 101
First off yes I know the search engine on this site sucks, most of them do, here is how to get around that by using the Google search engine.
Type in what you are looking for, in this case lets say I want information on torque specs on a 717 seadoo engine.
I go to Google and I type in the following that I have underlined : torque specs Seadoo 720 site www.pwctoday.com and here are the results I get
Now click on the link closest to what you want and it takes you to the thread easy peasy.
Thread: head torque specs? - PWCToday
http://www.pwctoday.com › ... › Sea-Doo
Aug 28, 2015 — Start at 10 lbs , then 15 , final torque 22-24 lbs since it's going into aluminum, put grease on sea doo threads on head , also 8 mm bolts on ...
Thread: 97 GTI Head Bolt Tightning Pattern? - PWCToday
http://www.pwctoday.com › ... › Sea-Doo
Aug 31, 2008 — Re: 97 GTI Head Bolt Tightning Pattern? http://www.seadoosource.com/seadootorquespecs.html ... What are the torque specs for the head bolts?
Thread: PTO Spec's Seadoo 650/657 & 717/720 - PWCToday
http://www.pwctoday.com › ... › Ask Technical support
Jun 26, 2017 — Hello: I'm looking for the Crank PTO Spec's for the 90's Seadoo 650/657 & 717/720? I don't have one or I would measure it myself.
Thread: Head Bolt Torque for '96 HX? - PWCToday
http://www.pwctoday.com › ... › Sea-Doo
Aug 10, 2007 — Clymers lists head bolt torque at 17 ftlbs for a the 717 and 30 ftlbs for the 787. This is for the stock heads and it also lists a torque ...
Thread: Old school 720 gurus please take a look. New to me HX
http://www.pwctoday.com › ... › Sea-Doo
Apr 16, 2012 — 065 thou squish at the cylinder wall and about .080 in towards the dome. Now the base gasket on it measures .020 thick in a couple places where ...
Thread: 750 torque - PWCToday
http://www.pwctoday.com › ... › Kawasaki
Nov 4, 2014 — Does anyone know the torque spec for the flywheel on a 750sx? I have total loss so im not sure if msd gives a different spec like jenetics ...
Missing:
720 | Must include: 720
Thread: 717 exhaust torque - PWCToday
http://www.pwctoday.com › ... › Sea-Doo
Jun 5, 2012 — Could someone please tell me the torque between the exhaust manifold and exhaust pipe (head pipe) on 717 sea doo?
720 motor, only getting 44 mph max speed - PWCToday
http://www.pwctoday.com › showthread
Jun 26, 2011 — I bit about what I have done to the ski- 720 motor(I think it came ... Jet to Sea Doo specifications ), or other impellor rebuilding servce.
Thread: 96 xp Exhaust manifold torque - PWCToday
http://www.pwctoday.com › ... › Ask Technical support
May 2, 2017 — I am confused by the manual. There are eight bolts connecting the ... Both are same size and same torque. ... http://www.seadoosource.com/ ...
Y'all know me, still the same O.G. but I been low-key
hated on by most these &^$$@s with no cheese, no deals and no G's, no wheels and no keys, no boats, no snowmobiles, and no skis, mad at me cause I can finally afford to provide my family with groceries
WWSRD , What would Speed Racer do ?
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: How to search this site and others for parts and info 101
Now this time we are looking for parts, we want a flywheel key for a 1990 Superjet, open up Google type in Yamahapartshouse.com here is what comes up:
Yamaha Parts & Accessories | Yamaha Parts House
https://www.yamahapartshouse.com
click on the link, at the banner at the top of the page choose Yamaha parts, this brings up a drop down menu, choose Yamaha waverunner parts, this bring up a page with all the year models click 1990, this brings up all the skis made by Yamaha in 1990.
click on Superjet, look at the pics you will see the flywheel and stator on the pic marked generator, click on it, your part is number 12, click on number twelve, now you have the part number which in this case is, 90280- 05001-00.
Okay you have the part number, you can order it from them, you can call your dealer and order it or you can go farther.
I am going farther so back to Google, type in the part number and what comes up is a list of all the places that carry your part, I go a little farther and go to Ebay and type in the part number again to search their site.
I will post up just one result on the Ebay search, look through all the results to find the one that is cheapest or the one closest to you, small parts like this are usually cheaper from the dealership though because there is no shipping.
https://www.ebay.com/itm/27373564341...Q%2Buoos5CDrwh
This sounds like a lot but in reality all of this would take me about 30 seconds on my computer
Y'all know me, still the same O.G. but I been low-key
hated on by most these &^$$@s with no cheese, no deals and no G's, no wheels and no keys, no boats, no snowmobiles, and no skis, mad at me cause I can finally afford to provide my family with groceries
WWSRD , What would Speed Racer do ?
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: How to search this site and others for parts and info 101
Special circumstances, Lets say you want jetting info or impeller info on a Seadoo watercraft, in this case a 1995 Seadoo HX..
www.seadoosource.com
At the bottom left corner of the page is a series of links, I click on impeller info and it opens up the page, I follow it down to 1995 and look under HX the part number for the OEM impeller is 271-000-470 and it is a 140mmm 11/22 pitch stainless steel impeller.
If I click on the link that says Mikuni carb specs I can get specific info on the jetting for a 1995 Seadoo HX , this is a Mikuni SBN 38 I body carb with 135 main jets, 65 pilot jets , 1.2 needle and seats and 40-56 popoff pressure.
Y'all know me, still the same O.G. but I been low-key
hated on by most these &^$$@s with no cheese, no deals and no G's, no wheels and no keys, no boats, no snowmobiles, and no skis, mad at me cause I can finally afford to provide my family with groceries
WWSRD , What would Speed Racer do ?
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: How to search this site and others for parts and info 101
Now it may very well be possible that PWCtoday doesn't have the info you are looking for, the process is always the same, lets say we want info on freestlye jet ski here is what my search looks like
on Google as always type in :freestyle jet ski site www.x-h2o.com
out 208,000 results (0.37 seconds)
X-H2ohttps://www.x-h2o.com
The worldwide home for all freestyle and freeride jetskiers.
Whole Skis for sale · Parts for sale · Hulls for sale · My Ski and buildups
Whole Skis for sale - X-H2ohttps://www.x-h2o.com › Forums › Marketplace
Complete running skis for sale, no parts or part outs.
freestyle | X-H2ohttps://www.x-h2o.com › Tags
This ski has over $30k in parts in it, including a DASA 1100cc 2 stroke motor (91 octane pump gas or race fuel), RRP Carbon lay down pipe, oem ignition with MSD ...
Best beginners freestyle ski - X-H2ohttps://www.x-h2o.com › Forums › Main › General
Jul 26, 2018 — 10-15k to spend a freestyle jetski, goal is to learn how to flip and barrel roll, been on skis my whole life, not an ace but not a slouch.
Freestyle - 2016 MAXX w/ TPE Build - X-H2ohttps://www.x-h2o.com › ... › My Ski and buildups
Mar 23, 2016 — Hey Guys, In this space I aim to give you a honest representation of the Maxx hull, but to start off this is the current situation:
First time freestyle build - X-H2ohttps://www.x-h2o.com › Forums › Main › General
Aug 6, 2019 — Hey everyone, I'm looking to build a new ski. I want to go with a adtermarket hull. My current set up it a SN superjet but my hull is ...
Parts for sale - X-H2ohttps://www.x-h2o.com › Forums › Marketplace
S · SOLD Kawi Skat Trak 142 Magnum Setback 12v Pump w. Solas Trim nozzle $1500 shipped · sturat ; JetManiac. Engine JetManiac/Blue ported 61x freestyle motor.
The future of freestyle, freeride | Page 3 - X-H2ohttps://www.x-h2o.com › Forums › Main › General
Feb 19, 2021 — Electric jet ski has always been my dream since I got into this. There's so many advantages and I'd spend the money to R&D one in my own ski ...
Other - Freestyle lake ski on a tight budget | X-H2ohttps://www.x-h2o.com › ... › My Ski and buildups
Oct 24, 2012 — Hi I'm new to jetskis, but i've been racing endurance PWCs for a couple of years here in portugal.. Been crawling around this forum, ...
Whats the cheapest/ easiest way to get a good freestyle ski?https://www.x-h2o.com › ... › My Ski and buildups
Apr 18, 2011 — There is nothing cheap about a freestyle ski no matter how you slice it. ... hour a day on this site and pwctoday.com and write things down; ...
What is the best freestyle jet ski???? - X-H2ohttps://www.x-h2o.com › Forums › Main › General
Apr 7, 2008 — Site Supporter. Location: at peace · Apr 7, 2008. #2. Yellow 96 Seadoo XP ... assume they would be the best "out of the box" freestyle ski!
Freestyle JetSki Insurance | X-H2ohttps://www.x-h2o.com › Forums › Main › General
Mar 19, 2021 — Just don't send them the website for the hull manufacturer that shows a bunch of pics/videos of huge aerial maneuvers.
Hulls for sale - X-H2ohttps://www.x-h2o.com › Forums › Marketplace
Hulls for sale only, no whole skis or part outs.
flat water freestyle - X-H2ohttps://www.x-h2o.com › Tags
May 20, 2022 — I built the jet ski to be ridden at any lake. You can cruise up the lake, throw flips on pump gas, and keep the reliability. The jet ski has ...
Iso complete freestyle jetski | X-H2ohttps://www.x-h2o.com › ... › Want To Buy
Mar 1, 2021 — Still looking for a beginner freestyle ski im thinking i want a wdk rip or havoc let me know if anyone has any for sale.
This works the same on any site just put site followed by the site address and click search.
Y'all know me, still the same O.G. but I been low-key
hated on by most these &^$$@s with no cheese, no deals and no G's, no wheels and no keys, no boats, no snowmobiles, and no skis, mad at me cause I can finally afford to provide my family with groceries
WWSRD , What would Speed Racer do ?
