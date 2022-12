Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: WTB 951 PTO fitting search #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2012 Location Puerto Rico Age 43 Posts 34 WTB 951 PTO fitting search Greetings. Im looking for the 90 deg fitting that comes out from the 951 PTO carb where it connects to the accelerator pump. Was using a 1998 carb set and change them for a 1999 set . To my surprise this fitting was missing from the 1999 ones ant the one from the 1998 its smaller. Have already purchase one from Atlantic Jet and turned too big ( 6mm) . Any suggestions or if some one has the fitting please let me know.



Drill hole in carb body few thousands smaller then your fitting

