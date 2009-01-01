Used Kawasaki 750/800 40mm I Body carbs, and intake. Freshwater, but need a FULL rebuild. These have been sitting for aprox 20 years, there is fuel gum/varnish build up. I can email pictures of the internals upon request. Chokes have been removed, and primer nipples installed. Comes as shown, 2-carbs, intake, and spacers. I do NOT have the carb mount bolts. Will fit all years Kawasaki 750, and 800 engines. Sold as is NO returns on any used parts. Please email with questions before ordering, thank you.
