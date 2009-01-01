 Another poor ole x2 left to rot
  Today, 07:18 PM
troy boy
    troy boy
    Another poor ole x2 left to rot

    IMG_4629.jpgIMG_4630.jpgIMG_4623.jpgIMG_4624.jpgIMG_4625.jpgIMG_4627.jpg bone it or bone out?
    swillybobmagoo@gmail.com
  Today, 10:07 PM
CA550sx123
    CA550sx123
    Re: Another poor ole x2 left to rot

    man... depends on your time to restore it, IF you wanna or not. id love to grab as many of these hulls as possible, i have 1 junk hull i havent decided on splitting it, or restoring it
