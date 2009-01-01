 WTB stuff
Thread: WTB stuff

  Today, 03:42 PM #1
    Cliff
    Cliff is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Cliff's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2011
    Location
    Where I can see the air I breathe...
    Posts
    6,729

    WTB stuff

    Whatcha got?

    I might buy. I might not. Who knows!

    Whatcha got?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 04:17 PM #2
    troy boy
    troy boy is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home troy boy's Avatar
    Join Date
    Oct 2009
    Location
    West, Ga. SHOSUMSAK
    Age
    59
    Posts
    2,451

    Re: WTB stuff

    I have the tree of skisIMG_4600.jpgIMG_4602.jpgIMG_4603.jpgIMG_4607.jpgIMG_4606.jpg
    Last edited by troy boy; Today at 04:20 PM.
    Troy Boy with swillybobmagoo@gmail.com
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 04:36 PM #3
    fox river pwc
    fox river pwc is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home fox river pwc's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2005
    Location
    Wisconsin
    Age
    54
    Posts
    9,629
    Blog Entries
    5

    Re: WTB stuff

    ODI Rogues.


    WHEN IN DOUBT, GAS IT!

    Yeah, I'm an @sshole, but I'm not a complete @sshole.

    http://badgerlandjetpilots.com/

    I don't come here to make enemies - only to identify them...
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 04:58 PM #4
    WFO Speedracer
    WFO Speedracer is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home WFO Speedracer's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2006
    Location
    Al-ugh-bam-ugh
    Posts
    28,299

    Re: WTB stuff

    I have salt water rusty Waverunner 500 parts
    Y'all know me, still the same O.G. but I been low-key
    hated on by most these &^$$@s with no cheese, no deals and no G's, no wheels and no keys, no boats, no snowmobiles, and no skis, mad at me cause I can finally afford to provide my family with groceries

    WWSRD , What would Speed Racer do ?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 06:13 PM #5
    Myself
    Myself is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Myself's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Arkansas
    Age
    46
    Posts
    7,288

    Re: WTB stuff

    I have a 90's era, Made In Japan, Pioneer 100 disc CD Jukebox. Seriously I do, and it needs a good home.
    http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair

    '89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
    +3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate

    '99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
    ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate

    '96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
    light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 06:23 PM #6
    Camasaki
    Camasaki is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Camasaki's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2013
    Location
    Big Bear Lake, CA
    Age
    38
    Posts
    3,386

    Re: WTB stuff

    Old d batteries, just pay shipping.
    You can't drink all day, if you don't start in the morning.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
