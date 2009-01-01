Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: How to waste everyones time on PWCT. #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2006 Location Al-ugh-bam-ugh Posts 28,297 How to waste everyones time on PWCT. First off ,don't bother searching for anything ever, after all there are plenty of people like me here that you can get to do it for you, so yeah your time is valuable, why waste it.

.

Second put up a WTB (want to buy) post, now you don't really have to want to buy something and of course you don't actually have to buy anything, after all WTB posts are free.





Don't respond to your own WTB posts after you have posted it, I mean why would you, it didn't cost you anything , you weren't serious about buying anything and you now have people doing your bidding and of course all for free.





Now with all that being said I am done with this BS, I have spent way too many hours here searching for parts people supposedly wanted to buy, I am tired of it and this rant is over ! Y'all know me, still the same O.G. but I been low-key hated on by most these &^$$@s with no cheese, no deals and no G's, n o wheels and no keys, no boats, no snowmobiles, and no skis, m ad at me cause I can finally afford to provide my family with groceries

WWSRD , What would Speed Racer do ?

#2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2005 Location Wisconsin Age 54 Posts 9,627 Blog Entries 5 Re: How to waste everyones time on PWCT. I want to buy turtles.



WHEN IN DOUBT, GAS IT!



Yeah, I'm an @sshole, but I'm not a complete @sshole.



http://badgerlandjetpilots.com/



I don't come here to make enemies - only to identify them... I don't come here toenemies - only tothem... #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2006 Location Al-ugh-bam-ugh Posts 28,297 Re: How to waste everyones time on PWCT. Sorry but not for sale. I like turtles. Y'all know me, still the same O.G. but I been low-key hated on by most these &^$$@s with no cheese, no deals and no G's, n o wheels and no keys, no boats, no snowmobiles, and no skis, m ad at me cause I can finally afford to provide my family with groceries

WWSRD , What would Speed Racer do ?

#4 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 46 Posts 7,287 Re: How to waste everyones time on PWCT. WTB pipe and any other aftermarket parts for a 550















......I don't actually own a 550 yet but my buddy has a hull and he's going to give it to me all I have to do is go get it and OH YA I'll need a good motor too if anybody has one and probably a good impeller cause it will have so much power I want to be able to keep up with my buddies on the supercharged Seadoos they have so I guess that's it an I can prolly spend about a couple hundred so hit me up. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

#5 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2011 Location Where I can see the air I breathe... Posts 6,729 Re: How to waste everyones time on PWCT. http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=499248



