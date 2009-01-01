Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: F.S. OE Kawasaki 650 westcoast modified head #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2003 Location wisconsin Age 55 Posts 9,691 F.S. OE Kawasaki 650 westcoast modified head Used Kawasaki 650 Head, modified by Westcoast. 28cc Removeable domes. According to the chart, this should net aprox 200 lbs compression @ Sea Level. Head shell and one dome are in great shape. One dome has marks/dings from previous engine failure. The dome has been cleaned, and has NO metal engine parts imbedded in it. It Can be run as is, or replace the one dome. This is a USED head, and sold as is, NO RETURNS on any used parts. Please email with questions before ordering. Zoom in on Picture to see head dome damage. $125 + Shipping



https://watcon.com/products/used-oe-...d-kaw-650-head



Must use special Westcoast head gasket with this head, you can see / order these here;



https://watcon.com/products/west-coast-head-gasket



We are frequently adding used parts for sale, Please be sure to check out our site to see many other used parts we have here. Thank you for looking. John

608-743-1305 9am to 5pm CST m-f

email



Please visit our web site



new parts / products / services

thank you



