Used Kawasaki 650 Head, modified by Westcoast. 28cc Removeable domes. According to the chart, this should net aprox 200 lbs compression @ Sea Level. Head shell and one dome are in great shape. One dome has marks/dings from previous engine failure. The dome has been cleaned, and has NO metal engine parts imbedded in it. It Can be run as is, or replace the one dome. This is a USED head, and sold as is, NO RETURNS on any used parts. Please email with questions before ordering. Zoom in on Picture to see head dome damage. $125 + Shipping
Must use special Westcoast head gasket with this head, you can see / order these here;
