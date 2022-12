Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Seadoo 787 800 race parts #1 Resident Guru Join Date Jul 2007 Location Palmdale,CA Age 42 Posts 1,142 Seadoo 787 800 race parts Few x4 787 parts for sale..





These parts all came off a 95.5 xp800.





Rossier 787 exhaust $600

Buckshot carbs, believe 44s $500

Air filters $75

Trim tabs, not sure on brand or degree $100





Prices plus shipping obo



20221203_150328.jpg20221203_163149.jpg20221203_163554.jpg Last edited by seadooracer606; Today at 04:43 PM . Thanks to my 2012 Sponsors:

Hydroturf * Wiseco * Boyesen *ODI*Riva Racing*Dasa Racing*Skat-Trak Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules