2003 Ultra 130 DI Possible Ficht EMM Problem Repair needed

Hi all,

I'm new to this forum and have a '03 Ultra 130 DI that I bought as a project. I put a fuel pump in it which got it to run, and then fixed a few other little issues.



On the water, it runs good for a while but then starts to act up after it gets warm. It will quit dead in hot weather and only re-start after cycling the master switch on and off but then won't make any power. It had to be towed in last time out.



So now it's winter and I've got some time. I want to be ready for next season. I've heard about the Ficht EMM overheating and causing problems. Any thoughts and help will be much appreciated.



