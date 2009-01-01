IMG_5405.JPEGIMG_4269.jpgIMG_4270.jpgIMG_4271.jpgIMG_4272.jpgIMG_4273.jpgIMG_4274.jpgIMG_4275.jpgIMG_1899.jpg

Like new ultra low hour maybe 10 to 12 hours, no trailer or stand, never in saltwater, comes with a bunch of new parts never installed, also has a oem cover. $9500 pick up in West GA. Title in hand. Full jet trim mat kit, new deep style jd intake grate and other parts, ski does have pro watercraft sponsons on it all stock other than that.