Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2020 sxr 1500 #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Oct 2009 Location West, Ga. SHOSUMSAK Age 59 Posts 2,446 2020 sxr 1500 IMG_5405.JPEGIMG_4269.jpgIMG_4270.jpgIMG_4271.jpgIMG_4272.jpgIMG_4273.jpgIMG_4274.jpgIMG_4275.jpgIMG_1899.jpg



Like new ultra low hour maybe 10 to 12 hours, no trailer or stand, never in saltwater, comes with a bunch of new parts never installed, also has a oem cover. $9500 pick up in West GA. Title in hand. Full jet trim mat kit, new deep style jd intake grate and other parts, ski does have pro watercraft sponsons on it all stock other than that. Troy Boy with swillybobmagoo@gmail.com Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules