Pulser question
Hi all, pulser went out on my sons 550, bought a new pulser and the question is, does it matter which way the pulser goes in and does it matter which wires are soldered to which terminal? We went with a guess and only had spark on one plug, flipped the pulser and now have spark on both, but its intermittent.. scratching my head
. Thanks in advance.
