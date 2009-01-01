I have replaced the stock finger throttle on an SXR 800 with a thumb throttle from a 650 SX. I got the throttle cable adapter from Watcon and everything is installed and functioning. I am not sure how to install the handlebar cover without having to cut/modify. The throttle cable for the stock finger throttle exits the throttle in front of the handlebar. The cable for the thumb throttle exits from the rear of the handlebar.
I don't see any way to make the handlebar cover fit over the throttle cable. I have the stock handlebar.
How have others that have converted to thumb throttles on SXR 800s solved this? Thank you.
Doug A.