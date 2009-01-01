Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: F.S. Westcoast Exh Manifold, KAW 650, 750, 800 #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2003 Location wisconsin Age 55 Posts 9,689 F.S. Westcoast Exh Manifold, KAW 650, 750, 800 Used, Westcoast Exh Manifold. Good shape, all threads are original and good (No Heli-coils, etc) Fits Kawasaki 650, 750, and 800 engines. $275.00 + ship. Comes as shown with pipe mount bolts. Sold as is NO returns on any used parts. Please email with questions before ordering, thank you. Be sure to check out or site for lots of other used parts. We are continually adding new items.... https://watcon.com/products/used-wes...haust-manifold

