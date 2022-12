Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Oil filter confirmation #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Aug 2010 Location US Age 48 Posts 449 Oil filter confirmation Can somebody confirm that the oil filter I got is correct for a 2021 Yamaha FX SVHO Cruiser. They both are made in Thailand.





New oil filter I just received is smaller in diameter.





5-GH-13440-80 (box reads: A-5GH-13440-61-00 YAMAHA OEM )









old oil filter:



69j-13440-04



Thanks ahead.



TT Last edited by tractng; Today at 06:23 PM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules