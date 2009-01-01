Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: 550sx pro series crank rod questions #1 Resident Guru Join Date May 2009 Location Johnsons Pond, Coventry, RI Age 28 Posts 965 550sx pro series crank rod questions Hey guys. Been a while since I've been on here. Years ago I got new 550 crank that's been welded, and has pro series rods. Finally got around to building a motor I'd like to use it in. Went to put the pistons on today, the end of the rods that accept the wrist pin/bearing had slop when I installed the piston. I took it apart to measure. The ID of the pro series rods measure 21mm, vs a stock crank which measures 20mm. I emailed IMS, but does anyone know if they made a heavy duty crank rod, that might have taken a beefier wrist pin bearing? Or have any other ideas?





93' blaster- BONE stock, looking for parts #2 Resident Guru Join Date May 2009 Location Johnsons Pond, Coventry, RI Age 28 Posts 965 Re: 550sx pro series crank rod questions 16698390470732091232976548854624.jpg





93' blaster- BONE stock, looking for parts #3 Resident Guru Join Date May 2009 Location Johnsons Pond, Coventry, RI Age 28 Posts 965 Re: 550sx pro series crank rod questions 16698391379661504708081336654950.jpg





91' js440 hull- PJS T3, PJS head (190 psi), Pjs exhuast mani, PJS intake mani, dual cdk taper bored 40's, 440 blue printed/honed pump, ocean pro nozzle, 18* prop, all the bolt-ons besides ignition.

93' blaster- BONE stock, looking for parts





93' blaster- BONE stock, looking for parts #4 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2006 Location Al-ugh-bam-ugh Posts 28,289 Re: 550sx pro series crank rod questions Doubtful as it would require special made pistons, but here is another idea maybe it takes a thicker bearing. Seadoo for instance makes two different 657 crankshafts, either one takes the same pistons and pins but the bearing sizes are different. You would probably come a lot closer to finding a bearing to make that work than a piston...............



Like this one ; https://www.amazon.com/B1005-16X21X2.../dp/B005KLQJ6S Last edited by WFO Speedracer; Today at 04:39 PM . Y'all know me, still the same O.G. but I been low-key hated on by most these &^$$@s with no cheese, no deals and no G's, n o wheels and no keys, no boats, no snowmobiles, and no skis, m ad at me cause I can finally afford to provide my family with groceries

WWSRD , What would Speed Racer do ?

