550sx pro series crank rod questions
Hey guys. Been a while since I've been on here. Years ago I got new 550 crank that's been welded, and has pro series rods. Finally got around to building a motor I'd like to use it in. Went to put the pistons on today, the end of the rods that accept the wrist pin/bearing had slop when I installed the piston. I took it apart to measure. The ID of the pro series rods measure 21mm, vs a stock crank which measures 20mm. I emailed IMS, but does anyone know if they made a heavy duty crank rod, that might have taken a beefier wrist pin bearing? Or have any other ideas?
93' blaster- BONE stock, looking for parts
91' js440 hull- PJS T3, PJS head (190 psi), Pjs exhuast mani, PJS intake mani, dual cdk taper bored 40's, 440 blue printed/honed pump, ocean pro nozzle, 18* prop, all the bolt-ons besides ignition.
Re: 550sx pro series crank rod questions
Re: 550sx pro series crank rod questions
Re: 550sx pro series crank rod questions
Doubtful as it would require special made pistons, but here is another idea maybe it takes a thicker bearing. Seadoo for instance makes two different 657 crankshafts, either one takes the same pistons and pins but the bearing sizes are different. You would probably come a lot closer to finding a bearing to make that work than a piston...............
Like this one ; https://www.amazon.com/B1005-16X21X2.../dp/B005KLQJ6S
Last edited by WFO Speedracer; Today at 04:39 PM.
Forum Rules