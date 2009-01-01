 550sx pro series crank rod questions
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

Results 1 to 4 of 4
  1. Today, 04:04 PM #1
    87kawi650sx
    87kawi650sx is offline
    Resident Guru 87kawi650sx's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2009
    Location
    Johnsons Pond, Coventry, RI
    Age
    28
    Posts
    965

    550sx pro series crank rod questions

    Hey guys. Been a while since I've been on here. Years ago I got new 550 crank that's been welded, and has pro series rods. Finally got around to building a motor I'd like to use it in. Went to put the pistons on today, the end of the rods that accept the wrist pin/bearing had slop when I installed the piston. I took it apart to measure. The ID of the pro series rods measure 21mm, vs a stock crank which measures 20mm. I emailed IMS, but does anyone know if they made a heavy duty crank rod, that might have taken a beefier wrist pin bearing? Or have any other ideas?
    93' blaster- BONE stock, looking for parts


    91' js440 hull- PJS T3, PJS head (190 psi), Pjs exhuast mani, PJS intake mani, dual cdk taper bored 40's, 440 blue printed/honed pump, ocean pro nozzle, 18* prop, all the bolt-ons besides ignition.



    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 04:11 PM #2
    87kawi650sx
    87kawi650sx is offline
    Resident Guru 87kawi650sx's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2009
    Location
    Johnsons Pond, Coventry, RI
    Age
    28
    Posts
    965

    Re: 550sx pro series crank rod questions

    16698390470732091232976548854624.jpg
    93' blaster- BONE stock, looking for parts


    91' js440 hull- PJS T3, PJS head (190 psi), Pjs exhuast mani, PJS intake mani, dual cdk taper bored 40's, 440 blue printed/honed pump, ocean pro nozzle, 18* prop, all the bolt-ons besides ignition.



    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 04:12 PM #3
    87kawi650sx
    87kawi650sx is offline
    Resident Guru 87kawi650sx's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2009
    Location
    Johnsons Pond, Coventry, RI
    Age
    28
    Posts
    965

    Re: 550sx pro series crank rod questions

    16698391379661504708081336654950.jpg
    93' blaster- BONE stock, looking for parts


    91' js440 hull- PJS T3, PJS head (190 psi), Pjs exhuast mani, PJS intake mani, dual cdk taper bored 40's, 440 blue printed/honed pump, ocean pro nozzle, 18* prop, all the bolt-ons besides ignition.



    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 04:28 PM #4
    WFO Speedracer
    WFO Speedracer is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home WFO Speedracer's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2006
    Location
    Al-ugh-bam-ugh
    Posts
    28,289

    Re: 550sx pro series crank rod questions

    Doubtful as it would require special made pistons, but here is another idea maybe it takes a thicker bearing. Seadoo for instance makes two different 657 crankshafts, either one takes the same pistons and pins but the bearing sizes are different. You would probably come a lot closer to finding a bearing to make that work than a piston...............

    Like this one ; https://www.amazon.com/B1005-16X21X2.../dp/B005KLQJ6S
    Last edited by WFO Speedracer; Today at 04:39 PM.
    Y'all know me, still the same O.G. but I been low-key
    hated on by most these &^$$@s with no cheese, no deals and no G's, no wheels and no keys, no boats, no snowmobiles, and no skis, mad at me cause I can finally afford to provide my family with groceries

    WWSRD , What would Speed Racer do ?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 