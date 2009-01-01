Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Is my Oil Pressure Good enough? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2021 Location FL Posts 24 Is my Oil Pressure Good enough? I bought a new turbo from JSI. Before I water test it, I'd like to confirm here that it is safe to do so.

The PSI is 23 while at idle, which is around 1400 RPMs. I try to get it to 3k RPM and hold it there, but it's not that easy, as my display is hard to read and my oil pressure gauge doesn't give a constant reading, rather stays at the highest reading until I purge the oil in the line. When at 3k RPMs, I'm probably around 65 PSI. I believe Honda wants it at mid-40s.



The other test I did was removing the top oil line to the turbo after cleaning the banjo bolt and changing the oil and filter for the 5th or 6th time. The oil is perfect. No water. No contaminants. When running 15 seconds at idle, the line discharges about an ounce per second. Is that sufficient?



If not, what more can I do to improve the oil flow short of pulling and running the engine through a dishwasher? Is there anything besides the banjo bolt screen that will reduce flow?



Also, things under the seat tend to run very hot while on the garden hose for 20 minutes or so. Should I be considered by that? The last warning code I got on the water prior to the new turbo swapout was 45, which could be a lot of things, but focuses on the WGS and perhaps the TPS (2nd MAP sensor). My WGS is working, though, as I tested it with a 9V battery and could hear it clicking open and closed.



