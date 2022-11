Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 750sp, carb, ebox $900 shipped #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Sep 2014 Location Utah Posts 393 750sp, carb, ebox $900 shipped Have good running 750sp with carb and ebox out of 93 ss. 120/125 psi compression at 4500 elevation. Located in Utah, $900 shipped



also have an engine that needs a rebuild, second clean ebox and lots of 750ss parts Attached Images 5C7FDCB0-1FA0-4419-9EB8-4020D4D2FED9.jpeg (3.59 MB, 3 views) '92 750sx

'96 750sxi

'89 & 92 X2

'91 SC-750 bp swapped

