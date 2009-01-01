Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: GP1300r 2003 jet boat conversion Atmospheric pressure sensor question.. #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2013 Location new zealand Age 35 Posts 43 GP1300r 2003 jet boat conversion Atmospheric pressure sensor question.. Hey guys, i have done my homework trying to find out where the atmospheric pressure sensor is installed, located and have no idea whatsoever, even with the user manual (some of the diagrams are very complex, jamming too much info on one page)

I bought this Gp1300 for 500$ blown up in pieces and engine only. Have rebuilt from ground up and am on the home straight, i have installed the olll girl into a 3-meter alloy hull, 5mm thick and 12mm plastic. But i am just unsure on what the how to do with the APS.... Could anyone please give me a bit of advice on where it should be installed? If it was on the frame of the jetski i have no idea. Also, what is the purpose of the APS? Is it similar to a car maf sensor?

Since i have started a thread here i may as well ask the one other question i have, which is about the cooling. I am going to be happy just running stock standard cooling here, from what i have seen in the user manual, the is only 1 inlet, and the rest of the pipes/hoses, (bar the 2 that come out of head and straight into exhaust) go straight out to pisser/s. Which is 4 pipes/hoses altogether? 2 small ones, 1 intermediate size pipe/hose, and the big mama coming out near the end of the stinger. Is this correct??? Seems like alot of hoses going to pisser...? Me old Js550 was different to that. Obviously completely different engines...

This machine is running a d plate, am planning on ball valves on everything to adjust pressure/temperature as i am running a much bigger jet unit/pump compared to the original Yamaha unit/pump.

Can anyone tell me what maximum psi should be at any point in the system? And what is the ideal exhaust temperature i am trying to achieve?



Thanks for any help, I am on the home straight and gunning for christmas/new years, If i get this honey running in time she will be a goodie!!!

