1990 JET-N-CATS Yamaha JetBoat by Hot Cats
Picked up a what I assume is a very rare Project 1990 Jet N cats Jetboat thats powered By Yamaha mechanicals.
Its currently Got the 500cc motor and the smaller 133mm JetPump in it unfortunately.
I will be putting a 650 motor out of a Yamaha LX650 waverunner in it for sure.
For those that know anything about these machines, My main question is:
Will I be better off using the stock LX650 waverunner impeller in this boat or would a Skat Trak 15Y impeller offer better performance over the stock LX650 impeller??? These are the 2 impellers I have on hand and able to use.
I also plan to grind down a unknown scoop grate I have laying around and retro fit it into the pump.
Thank you for any insight provided.
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: 1990 JET-N-CATS Yamaha JetBoat by Hot Cats
The stock aluminum 650LX impeller is crap when new, but I'm not familiar with the skat 15Y. For the 133mm, I thought skat made a 15/18, 16/19 and 17/20??? And maybe a 14/17? I thought most Jammer swap builders were using the 16/19 or 17/20. I know the 650 Jammer I built for the 2019 Jet Blast 2019 raffle, I used the 16/19, and it worked very well. Had a high comp head when I built it, and now it has a pro-tec pipe as well, and that same prop is working nicely.
If that jet N cat behaves anything like the 92-93 boston whaler Rages do, then you should expect to use/need a "one step steeper" impeller than the same motor would require in a WR500/650LX hull, as you may just burn a lower pitch prop due to the additional resistance that larger hull creates.
