 5 wire 650 sx stator and flywheel
  Today, 12:06 PM #1
    MikePeavler
    5 wire 650 sx stator and flywheel

    Looking for 5 wire stator and flywheel for a (87 650 SX) Must be a fresh water ski and in great shape with no signs of heat damage or corrosion. Please included pictures of the parts and I'm located in Indiana.

    Thanks,
    Mike

    can be texted to 765-five eight seven -8174
    can be emailed to MikePeavler@comcast dot net
  Today, 01:01 PM #2
    Bionic racing
    Re: 5 wire 650 sx stator and flywheel

    Post pics soon , got em
  Today, 01:26 PM #3
    Bionic racing
    Re: 5 wire 650 sx stator and flywheel

    70447BEC-9A92-431E-9582-50971FF67DF9.jpeg6F5146FB-9574-4880-8A79-0576343073EB.jpeg
  Today, 03:14 PM #4
    MikePeavler
    Re: 5 wire 650 sx stator and flywheel

    Priced shipped to 46012 BR??
  Today, 03:35 PM #5
    Bionic racing
    Re: 5 wire 650 sx stator and flywheel

    Stator 150$
    Flywheel 50$
    Total 200$
  Today, 04:02 PM #6
    MikePeavler
    Re: 5 wire 650 sx stator and flywheel

    Ok waiting on the Owner to agree . You have paypal I assume?

    M
  Today, 04:48 PM #7
    Bionic racing
    Re: 5 wire 650 sx stator and flywheel

    Yes I do , lmk , can ship out Monday
