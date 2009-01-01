|
|
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
5 wire 650 sx stator and flywheel
Looking for 5 wire stator and flywheel for a (87 650 SX) Must be a fresh water ski and in great shape with no signs of heat damage or corrosion. Please included pictures of the parts and I'm located in Indiana.
Thanks,
Mike
can be texted to 765-five eight seven -8174
can be emailed to MikePeavler@comcast dot net
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: 5 wire 650 sx stator and flywheel
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: 5 wire 650 sx stator and flywheel
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: 5 wire 650 sx stator and flywheel
Priced shipped to 46012 BR??
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: 5 wire 650 sx stator and flywheel
Stator 150$
Flywheel 50$
Total 200$
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: 5 wire 650 sx stator and flywheel
Ok waiting on the Owner to agree . You have paypal I assume?
M
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: 5 wire 650 sx stator and flywheel
Yes I do , lmk , can ship out Monday
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests)
- Bionic racing
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules