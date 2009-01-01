 Dual 44 SBNs for 750 / 800 kawi
    Dual 44 SBNs for 750 / 800 kawi

    5DC254D4-A2BF-4C93-BE1D-347606C52B7A.jpeg57E529D8-18D4-48AF-A2CA-A20630E85F64.jpeg
    dual 44s on mariner manifold with op vortex’s , low profile type , off running ski , fresh kits , ready to run , 500$ shipped , fits 750 / 800 kawi
