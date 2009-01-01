Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 1995 Sea Doo XP Gauge Question #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2008 Location HOUSTON Posts 5 1995 Sea Doo XP Gauge Question Hello,

I recently purchased a 1995 XP. The multifunction gauge doesn't work and I am trying to figure out why. Nothing is "on" in any of the displays within it. I checked the fuses in the electronic module box (5 amp and 15 amp) and they are both good. The 5 amp is the one I am interested per the diagram below as it appears to power the gauge.



Per the wiring diagram in the service manual, I followed the RE-PU (red/purple stripe) wire to the connection under the hood going to the gauge (see red line in diagram pic). At this two wire connection, I do have battery power, so the circuit is good up to the gauge. I also checked the BK (black) wire to make sure it is grounded (see blue line in diagram) and it is indeed grounded. So power is to the gauge and it's grounded.

Question - the manual says it's an LCD type gauge. I have not seen one work before and wonder is should be showing something. Anyone comment on that? Being there is nothing showing in any part of the gauge, is it just bad?



Btw, the Tachometer and VTS gauges both work.

tried to update my question area but couldn't. Here is what I wanted to say



Question - the manual says it's an LCD type gauge. I have not seen one work before and wonder is should be showing something when I hit the start button. Per the service manual, without the lanyard in place, the gauges are to work for 33 seconds. When I do this the trim-n-tilt gauge works and I know the rpm gauge works when riding it.

