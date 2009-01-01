 X2 and STS engine reverse swap
  Yesterday, 08:42 PM #1
    ROTZINGER
    ROTZINGER is offline
    PWCToday Regular ROTZINGER's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jan 2011
    Location
    Cancun, Mexico
    Age
    30
    Posts
    136

    X2 and STS engine reverse swap

    Hey guys!
    So I just got an STS to take the 750 for my X2, nothing new here other that I'm gonna try and get 800cc cylinders or maybe the blowsion 860s sleeves since I need a new top end anyway.

    What I'm wondering is how would an STS handle with my x2's 650 engine... It has almost all the bolt on Performance parts, a sbn44 carb and it's quite powerful compared to a stock 650. I was thinking it might be a good idea to have an easy to use, not too powerful jetski for like kids or first timers that you don't want touching your nicer more powerful skis...
    The sts is MINT condition so I just feel it still has something to give.
    Let me know what you guys think! Or if you know if this has been discoursed before!

    Thanks and ride on!

    BR

    Enviado desde mi S62 Pro mediante Tapatalk
    87 kawasaki X2 with all the westcoast bolt on goodies
    88 Kawasaki 650SX
    01 yamaha XL700
  Yesterday, 09:55 PM #2
    wmazz
    wmazz is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home wmazz's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2013
    Location
    Riverside, CA
    Age
    62
    Posts
    3,365
    Blog Entries
    6

    Re: X2 and STS engine reverse swap

    It will need an impeller that is equivalent to a 650 impeller,
    something that allows the engine to rev to 6500rpm. The stock
    STS impeller was junk, so hopefully it has been replaced. Perhaps
    you can repitch the impeller yourself if necessary.

    You will loose a little power from the 750 exhaust manifold,
    but that can not be helped.

    You will also need to use the X2 starter relay, and find a
    location to mount a 650 coil.


    Bill M.

    The STS has a habit of chime walking. Kinda fun.
    Horsepower == Speed, RPM != Speed


