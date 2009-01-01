Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: X2 and STS engine reverse swap #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jan 2011 Location Cancun, Mexico Age 30 Posts 136 X2 and STS engine reverse swap Hey guys!

So I just got an STS to take the 750 for my X2, nothing new here other that I'm gonna try and get 800cc cylinders or maybe the blowsion 860s sleeves since I need a new top end anyway.



What I'm wondering is how would an STS handle with my x2's 650 engine... It has almost all the bolt on Performance parts, a sbn44 carb and it's quite powerful compared to a stock 650. I was thinking it might be a good idea to have an easy to use, not too powerful jetski for like kids or first timers that you don't want touching your nicer more powerful skis...

The sts is MINT condition so I just feel it still has something to give.

Let me know what you guys think! Or if you know if this has been discoursed before!



Thanks and ride on!



BR



01 yamaha XL700 #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jul 2013 Location Riverside, CA Age 62 Posts 3,365 Blog Entries 6 Re: X2 and STS engine reverse swap It will need an impeller that is equivalent to a 650 impeller,

something that allows the engine to rev to 6500rpm. The stock

STS impeller was junk, so hopefully it has been replaced. Perhaps

you can repitch the impeller yourself if necessary.



You will loose a little power from the 750 exhaust manifold,

but that can not be helped.



You will also need to use the X2 starter relay, and find a

location to mount a 650 coil.





Bill M.



The STS has a habit of chime walking. Kinda fun. Last edited by wmazz; Yesterday at 09:57 PM . Horsepower == Speed, RPM != Speed





