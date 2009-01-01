Hey guys!
So I just got an STS to take the 750 for my X2, nothing new here other that I'm gonna try and get 800cc cylinders or maybe the blowsion 860s sleeves since I need a new top end anyway.
What I'm wondering is how would an STS handle with my x2's 650 engine... It has almost all the bolt on Performance parts, a sbn44 carb and it's quite powerful compared to a stock 650. I was thinking it might be a good idea to have an easy to use, not too powerful jetski for like kids or first timers that you don't want touching your nicer more powerful skis...
The sts is MINT condition so I just feel it still has something to give.
Let me know what you guys think! Or if you know if this has been discoursed before!
Thanks and ride on!
BR
