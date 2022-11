Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Removing Kawasaki 800-SXR with Factory Dry Pipe Attached #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2010 Location Earth Posts 1 Removing Kawasaki 800-SXR with Factory Dry Pipe Attached I have read that you can remove the engine of a Kawasaki 800-SXR with the Factory Dry Pipe attached. Is this true? #2 Resident Guru Join Date Dec 2014 Location SRQ FL Age 33 Posts 1,155 Re: Removing Kawasaki 800-SXR with Factory Dry Pipe Attached No. In order to pull the engine, you need to unbolt the bedplate bolts, undo the chamber coupler, and slide the entire engine forward, remove the chamber, then pull the engine (rotate 90 degrees first if youre keeping the exhaust manifold on) 1994 WB1 1100 conversion - 57mph on GPS Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules