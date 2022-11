Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: FS - OE Kawasaki Dual Carbs #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2007 Location Land of Fruits and Nuts Age 50 Posts 11,047 FS - OE Kawasaki Dual Carbs Came out of a good running 1995 Kawasaki STS. Nice and clean internally however these have sat for several seasons and will need kits installed. Comes with reeds and cages.

$115 shipped.



6AA2D6DD-9A55-417F-90E2-17BDAE6CCBF7.jpeg42A4889E-0D91-4843-9819-C0CEE4BFDE5A.jpeg9F34B40E-CD8F-4F3F-AF2F-15CC03188CA4.jpegB19337F4-FA3B-437E-B99F-FBD13202F471.jpeg

