2015 Seadoo Spark 3up Rotax 900 HO ACE, IBR, Front Storage Bin, Depth Finder.
Garage stores out of water. Freshwater only.
Winterized every year and recently had jet pump rebuilt.
132 hrs of use but runs like new.
Does great on wakes and super light to maneuver.
Contact me for details, questions.
Includes double trailer with locking storage box.
Clean titles ready to sign over.
Asking $6000.00.
Message with questions.
