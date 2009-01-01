Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Where does this hose go? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2021 Location FL Posts 20 Where does this hose go? A few questions as I try to get my F12X seaworthy ...

While on the hose yesterday, the hull started filling with water and the engine cutout. Looks like a hose came undone on the starboard side below cylinder 4 near the ECT sensor. Before I just go plugging it in and zip tieing it (I need to buy the clamp, I know), I wanted to make sure I'm putting it in the correct spot.

Is it on a "barb" that's a little to the right of the ECT sensor next to another barb with a plastic cap on it? Seems like that's the only place it could reach and fit. Sorry I can't explain it better, or get a picture showing the area. I may try to take a picture again, though.

I've found schematics of the hose, which comes off a 3-way connector, but I can't clearly see where the other end goes.



Also, how does the bilge siphon assembly work? My float is clean, but it did not get the water in the hull out. Should it? Is it possible I have a clog up near the elbow or in the hoses that is preventing water from siphoning?

