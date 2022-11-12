Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Fall 2022 Squarenose Super Jet Update Project #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2005 Location Wisconsin Age 54 Posts 9,612 Blog Entries 5 Fall 2022 Squarenose Super Jet Update Project This is my old Open Vintage race SN.

Starting a thread to document what I'm doing with it now, so I can remember, if I decide to keep it, lol, or so I have all the details in one place when I decide to choose a new owner for it



Grabbed it out of storage yesterday.



Haven't ridden it for 3 or 4 years.



Hull is a 1991. 94/95 graphics were installed by the original owner back in 1995, then it blew up in 1996 and got parked in a barn. It sat there until I bought it in 2007. I then built it over the winter of 07/08 and raced it, and rec rode it, essentially full time from 08-10, as I had sold my 820cc stroker FX1 in 2008. The build was basically pulling the driveline out of my very clapped out 92 SN hull, that I had just won the 2007 GLW Open Vintage championship on, and stuck it in this 91, along with a drop nozzle, tubbie 2s, and some other additions... and then this became the ski I raced in Open Vintage at Nationals in Nashville over Labor Day weekend of 2008.



After 2010 I stopped racing "full time", and this ski got ridden very little... maybe half a tank through it every 2 or 3 years as a "back up" to my original Sleeperjet that I built over the winter of 09/10.



So if you do the math on this hull, it really has maybe just 7 or 8 Wisconsin riding seasons on it. It's not at all waterlogged or beat up really.



20221112_154817.jpg



WHEN IN DOUBT, GAS IT!



Yeah, I'm an @sshole, but I'm not a complete @sshole.



http://badgerlandjetpilots.com/



I don't come here to make enemies - only to identify them... I don't come here toenemies - only tothem... #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2005 Location Wisconsin Age 54 Posts 9,612 Blog Entries 5 Re: Fall 2022 Squarenose Super Jet Update Project Basic set up has been:

714cc full 61x motor.

Cases were ported by Art at jetworks.

Cylinder is my DZR#001 ported 61x = copied directly off a Riva ported cylinder in 1994.

33cc domes in an ADA girdled head, cranking psi of 195, as I recall.

81.75mm proX pistons currently.

Dual 44 red tops on an angled intake (can't recall the brand).

Boyesen dual stage reeds.

MSD enhancer and coil.

Had a Riva/RAD aluminum flywheel - which I discovered had a hairline crack in the hub when pulling it to use on my Apex.

Billet couplers.

Mod b-pipe with headpipe and manifold opened up.

TDR waterbox.

Tubbie 2s installed with 3m 5200 and machine screws with fender washers.

Pro-tec drop nozzle.

Carbon fiber hull extensions.

Blueprinted stock pump with dual cooling.

Skat 13/17 swirl with 3mm cutback and thin blade treatment.

Aluminum MMF pole.

Dual HD pole springs.

UMI steering with minus 1 blowsion turn plate.

Blowsion wide 4 degree bars.

JD aluminum pump shoe.

R&D Pro-series scoop grate.

Various ride plates - currently a Rius R&D with a D window cut in like the long Worx plate had.



Made some changes to it years ago when starting to convert it back to a reasonable rec ski:

Cut off the hull extensions.

Swapped out the dual red tops for a single 46 sbn full Wet Jet setup with the reed stuffers.

Changed/raised the neutral angle of the pro-tec steering nozzle a few degrees.

Still a stupid fast ski even after "slowing it down" a bit. Even without the hull extensions, the handling remained very aggressive - it just wants to rail corners. It will go straight and rip across anything, but it requires effort to do so.



WHEN IN DOUBT, GAS IT!



Yeah, I'm an @sshole, but I'm not a complete @sshole.



http://badgerlandjetpilots.com/



I don't come here to make enemies - only to identify them... I don't come here toenemies - only tothem... #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2005 Location Wisconsin Age 54 Posts 9,612 Blog Entries 5 Re: Fall 2022 Squarenose Super Jet Update Project Not 100% sure what I'm doing yet, other than I want to pull the drop nozzle to convert and use as a flip nozzle on my Apex, and I basically want to leave this 91 as another one of my avgas rec skis... and I'm leaning towards selling it in the next year or two.



WHEN IN DOUBT, GAS IT!



Yeah, I'm an @sshole, but I'm not a complete @sshole.



http://badgerlandjetpilots.com/



I don't come here to make enemies - only to identify them... I don't come here toenemies - only tothem... Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules