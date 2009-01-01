Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Several X2 parts and some 750SS parts #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2019 Location Ohio Age 45 Posts 22 Several X2 parts and some 750SS parts Guys, just finished builds on my 1986 X2 and my buddies 1993 X2, also fully parted out 750SS. Both X2's ran prior to rebuilds and there are no known issues with the parts. I am not looking to make a killing off these, just want to free up some space. If you need anything for a 750, let me know and I will look for the part, they are currently all boxed up. The solas ke-sc-b 14/19 came off of the 750. The handle bars and the seat cover are both brand new, never installed. Let me know if you have any questions. All items will be shipped from 45750. I did not take a ton of pictures, but if you are interested in something I will take closer ones for you. Thanks for looking!

33D1A025-591C-4C2F-904D-9820DC9507C7.jpeg

DB2359D4-8666-4D45-8E30-1490B7501043.jpeg

EBC5EB86-C765-41EA-811F-FD24B1A7CDF4.jpeg

83EE8697-0753-4114-8BD3-4989C197B2D2.jpeg

11D24675-466F-4B86-BAD7-61D548C2AD2C.jpeg

3D74CBE6-18E1-48F5-9EB8-9129DC449F8D.jpeg



