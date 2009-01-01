 Bendix, idle gear starter replacment choices and options
  Today, 10:59 AM #1
    pro785
    Bendix, idle gear starter replacment choices and options

    My starter is shot, doing a bench test it makes a loud whirl sound and the drive shaft is loose and clunks. My bendix or idle gear is also shot in my 90 Superjet.

    I was wondering what people were using for replacements or if they were having them fixed. There's everything between $40 chinese garbage on amazon to $500+ for OEM. I was thinking of getting the ones from WSM but I'm open to suggestions. This is a pain and I'd prefer to spend more on something more reliable, but obviously $1000+ for starting a 32 year old waverunner seems crazy.

    Also found this, they make the OEM stuff for OMC and Mercury.
    https://www.apimarine.com/marine-ele...800-10-00.html


    Tried to search but everything was pretty outdated.
  Today, 12:23 PM #2
    WFO Speedracer
    Re: Bendix, idle gear starter replacment choices and options

    No idea I usually take oem ones apart and put one together out of several bad ones.
    Y'all know me, still the same O.G. but I been low-key
    hated on by most these &^$$@s with no cheese, no deals and no G's, no wheels and no keys, no boats, no snowmobiles, and no skis, mad at me cause I can finally afford to provide my family with groceries

    WWSRD , What would Speed Racer do ?
