My starter is shot, doing a bench test it makes a loud whirl sound and the drive shaft is loose and clunks. My bendix or idle gear is also shot in my 90 Superjet.
I was wondering what people were using for replacements or if they were having them fixed. There's everything between $40 chinese garbage on amazon to $500+ for OEM. I was thinking of getting the ones from WSM but I'm open to suggestions. This is a pain and I'd prefer to spend more on something more reliable, but obviously $1000+ for starting a 32 year old waverunner seems crazy.
Also found this, they make the OEM stuff for OMC and Mercury.
https://www.apimarine.com/marine-ele...800-10-00.html
Tried to search but everything was pretty outdated.