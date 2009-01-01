Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Bendix, idle gear starter replacment choices and options #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Aug 2010 Location delavan, wi Age 36 Posts 247 Bendix, idle gear starter replacment choices and options My starter is shot, doing a bench test it makes a loud whirl sound and the drive shaft is loose and clunks. My bendix or idle gear is also shot in my 90 Superjet.



I was wondering what people were using for replacements or if they were having them fixed. There's everything between $40 chinese garbage on amazon to $500+ for OEM. I was thinking of getting the ones from WSM but I'm open to suggestions. This is a pain and I'd prefer to spend more on something more reliable, but obviously $1000+ for starting a 32 year old waverunner seems crazy.



Also found this, they make the OEM stuff for OMC and Mercury.

https://www.apimarine.com/marine-ele...800-10-00.html





90 Superjet - Coffman pipe, other mods

98 Polaris Pro 785 - stock graphics, just ported and polished

98 Polaris Pro 785 - black top, cylinders milled .020, ported, polished, watcon cooling

95 Kawasaki 750 sxi - R&D pipe, ported, polished, bored 1.5mm over

No idea I usually take oem ones apart and put one together out of several bad ones.

WWSRD , What would Speed Racer do ?

