I do not know if anyone even follows this anymore and I can't find a thread talking about it, But I am building a 44mm carb set up for a 98 spx project and need some experienced help. I was wondering if anyone has used both mounted pumps by adding a pulse tap to the case on the mag side. I see there is a spot available that the engineers obviously left in the case design. Has anyone done this or is it just better to block off pumps and use dual mikuni pump using the single pulse line? My current setup is R&D Heads at 180psi, R&D RVC with spigot mounts and 44mm Mikunis with 110 mains and 130 low with 2.5 N/s. Polished and ceramic coated internal factory pipe but moving to Rossier. Stock 97 spx Waterbox and dual EGT sensors. I've done a billion stock 787/800 builds but never any modded. Any help is appreciated.