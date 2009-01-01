Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 787 44mm carb conversion #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2015 Location United States NC Age 46 Posts 33 Blog Entries 1 787 44mm carb conversion I do not know if anyone even follows this anymore and I can't find a thread talking about it, But I am building a 44mm carb set up for a 98 spx project and need some experienced help. I was wondering if anyone has used both mounted pumps by adding a pulse tap to the case on the mag side. I see there is a spot available that the engineers obviously left in the case design. Has anyone done this or is it just better to block off pumps and use dual mikuni pump using the single pulse line? My current setup is R&D Heads at 180psi, R&D RVC with spigot mounts and 44mm Mikunis with 110 mains and 130 low with 2.5 N/s. Polished and ceramic coated internal factory pipe but moving to Rossier. Stock 97 spx Waterbox and dual EGT sensors. I've done a billion stock 787/800 builds but never any modded. Any help is appreciated. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2006 Location Al-ugh-bam-ugh Posts 28,272 Re: 787 44mm carb conversion Not on a 787 but on may other skis I have drilled for a second pulse line, if you are very careful and use heavy grease on the drill bit and clean it often it can be done without engine disassembly. Last edited by WFO Speedracer; Today at 12:23 PM . Y'all know me, still the same O.G. but I been low-key hated on by most these &^$$@s with no cheese, no deals and no G's, n o wheels and no keys, no boats, no snowmobiles, and no skis, m ad at me cause I can finally afford to provide my family with groceries

Re: 787 44mm carb conversion Not on a 787 but on may other skis I have drilled for a second pulse line, if you are very careful and use heavy grease on the drill bit and clean it often it can be done without engine disassembly.

