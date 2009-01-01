 ISO , wtb , early 1992 SP 750 flywheel
pxctoday

  Yesterday, 09:02 PM #1
    Bionic racing
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    Post falls Idaho
    Posts
    3,305

    ISO , wtb , early 1992 SP 750 flywheel

    Need no designation cylinder code , small pin flywheel , 1992 - 1993 stand up , what cha got , pay pal ready
  Yesterday, 10:12 PM #2
    WFO Speedracer
    Join Date
    Aug 2006
    Location
    Al-ugh-bam-ugh
    Posts
    28,271

    Re: ISO , wtb , early 1992 SP 750 flywheel

    I probably have a couple, no idea whethere they are ealry or late but they are small pin, any idea on a part number on the flywheel ?
    Y'all know me, still the same O.G. but I been low-key
    hated on by most these &^$$@s with no cheese, no deals and no G's, no wheels and no keys, no boats, no snowmobiles, and no skis, mad at me cause I can finally afford to provide my family with groceries

    WWSRD , What would Speed Racer do ?
