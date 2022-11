Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Speed Magic billet lightweight handle pole #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Sep 2012 Location SoCal Posts 463 Speed Magic billet lightweight handle pole Speed Magic SE billet lightweight handle pole.



Like new only used one weekend.

Very rare setup. Head angle is adjustable.



Comes as pictured

- speed magic billet lightweight pole

-carbon chin pad

- steering stop

- steering system

- zero degree bars

- Odi grips

- bar pad



Located in Orange County CA.

Shipping available at buyers expense.



$1600





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules