  Today, 05:35 PM
    morgan
    morgan is offline
    Frequent Poster
    Join Date
    Jun 2008
    Location
    KY
    Age
    31
    Posts
    219

    Parting out 1994 waveraider also handling parts

    1994 raider part out, post for whatever parts you may need. Hull is forsale with title if needed.


    Handling parts
    Protec sponsons 120
    Riva groovy ride plate 125
    Protec intake grate 125


    West coast yep7000 head no damage to 29cc domes 150


    Prices are obo, gauges do not work.
  Today, 06:06 PM
    Austin1goss
    Austin1goss is offline
    I dream skis
    Join Date
    Jul 2019
    Location
    Bristolville oh
    Age
    30
    Posts
    778

    Re: Parting out 1994 waveraider also handling parts

    That ski is sweet shame to part it out
  Today, 07:09 PM
    morgan
    morgan is offline
    Frequent Poster
    Join Date
    Jun 2008
    Location
    KY
    Age
    31
    Posts
    219

    Re: Parting out 1994 waveraider also handling parts

    I’ll be glad to sell you the hull to save it.
