Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Parting out 1994 waveraider also handling parts #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jun 2008 Location KY Age 31 Posts 219 Parting out 1994 waveraider also handling parts 1994 raider part out, post for whatever parts you may need. Hull is forsale with title if needed.





Handling parts

Protec sponsons 120

Riva groovy ride plate 125

Protec intake grate 125





West coast yep7000 head no damage to 29cc domes 150





Prices are obo, gauges do not work. Attached Images 35F86BC6-B099-4CE8-AE98-E138BCFCAC82.jpeg (4.87 MB, 2 views)

35F86BC6-B099-4CE8-AE98-E138BCFCAC82.jpeg (4.87 MB, 2 views) 841455B8-8E49-40E2-A99C-0FF9CA12322D.jpeg (4.41 MB, 3 views)

841455B8-8E49-40E2-A99C-0FF9CA12322D.jpeg (4.41 MB, 3 views) FE215511-2E2C-42DE-B1C6-233E0B42F7C8.jpeg (4.83 MB, 2 views)

FE215511-2E2C-42DE-B1C6-233E0B42F7C8.jpeg (4.83 MB, 2 views) 945A742E-2832-43E3-B83A-8B447382C164.jpeg (4.18 MB, 2 views)

945A742E-2832-43E3-B83A-8B447382C164.jpeg (4.18 MB, 2 views) BF08B833-FEF4-4EB4-A42E-E2A87CB62880.jpeg (3.53 MB, 5 views)

BF08B833-FEF4-4EB4-A42E-E2A87CB62880.jpeg (3.53 MB, 5 views) 11430E41-6B43-4527-866F-ADFB58D0A269.jpeg (3.52 MB, 3 views)

11430E41-6B43-4527-866F-ADFB58D0A269.jpeg (3.52 MB, 3 views) 04BB3F45-7E1B-4016-B2A1-C73062F7AFD6.jpeg (3.89 MB, 2 views) #2 I dream skis Join Date Jul 2019 Location Bristolville oh Age 30 Posts 778 Re: Parting out 1994 waveraider also handling parts That ski is sweet shame to part it out #3 Frequent Poster Join Date Jun 2008 Location KY Age 31 Posts 219 Re: Parting out 1994 waveraider also handling parts I’ll be glad to sell you the hull to save it. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules