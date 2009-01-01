|
|
-
Parting out 1994 waveraider also handling parts
1994 raider part out, post for whatever parts you may need. Hull is forsale with title if needed.
Handling parts
Protec sponsons 120
Riva groovy ride plate 125
Protec intake grate 125
West coast yep7000 head no damage to 29cc domes 150
Prices are obo, gauges do not work.
-
Re: Parting out 1994 waveraider also handling parts
That ski is sweet shame to part it out
-
Re: Parting out 1994 waveraider also handling parts
I’ll be glad to sell you the hull to save it.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules