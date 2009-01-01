|
Where to rent tool for compression test
I'd like to make sure I have good compression at the plugs, but neither AutoZone or O'Reilly's has the 10 mm adapter tool to extend the device that tests compression. In other words, the one they have does not have long enough threads to engage with the female threads in the cylinder.
Does anyone know where I can rent or buy something that will work?
