 Lake Mead lookin' stellar!
  Yesterday, 09:11 PM
    vegasphotog
    vegasphotog
    Join Date
    Apr 2019
    Location
    Vegas, Baby!
    Posts
    961

    Lake Mead lookin' stellar!

    It actually would have been a perfect ski day....a little cold with the wind at 40mph...but, it was a non-windy 50° day. I got this new scooter I had on backorder so I wanted to shoot some 360° footage so I went out the railroad tunnels. Best views of the lake.

    Photos on Flikr! https://www.flickr.com/photos/vegaspwc/
  Yesterday, 11:31 PM
    CA550sx123
    Frequent Poster
    Join Date
    Sep 2019
    Location
    Ontario, California
    Age
    36
    Posts
    270

    Re: Lake Mead lookin' stellar!

    that is absolutely badass,can you ride say.... a minibike on those trails?
