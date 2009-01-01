Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: FXHO Cruiser multi function meter #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2018 Location wisconsin Posts 1 FXHO Cruiser multi function meter So I am really new to this. And, being an old guy this thread stuff doesn't come naturally. But, I have seen how much help people have offered to solve problems, so I'll try. I have a 2008 FXHO Cruiser. Last year the multi function meter did it's thing. This year none of the selection buttons seem to work. None of the right hand buttons do a thing. Neither do the left ones. I can't change the speedo/tach function, hour meter/volts. I have a wiring diagram and service manual but I am still lost. I hope that some kind person can give some ideas on where to start. Thanks. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

