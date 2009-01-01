|
FXHO Cruiser multi function meter
So I am really new to this. And, being an old guy this thread stuff doesn't come naturally. But, I have seen how much help people have offered to solve problems, so I'll try. I have a 2008 FXHO Cruiser. Last year the multi function meter did it's thing. This year none of the selection buttons seem to work. None of the right hand buttons do a thing. Neither do the left ones. I can't change the speedo/tach function, hour meter/volts. I have a wiring diagram and service manual but I am still lost. I hope that some kind person can give some ideas on where to start. Thanks.
