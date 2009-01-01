Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Turbo Swap and Compression and Oil Pressure Tests #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2021 Location FL Posts 13 Turbo Swap and Compression and Oil Pressure Tests I'm looking for some clear instructions, preferably with video or pics, on how to do the following:

1. Swap out complete turbo and wastegate actuator on 06 Aquatrax F12X

2. Locate a kit that will test the oil pressure. Neither Autozone, Advanced nor O'Reily's carries this part for purchase or rental.

3. Locate a kit that will test the spark plug compression. Neither Autozone, Advanced nor O'Reily's carries this for purchase or rental. To be clear, each of them has a kit that comes with a 10 mm adapter. HOWEVER, the threads on it are too "short" and the neck too "fat" to reach the depths of the female threads in the cylinder. One would think there'd be an adapter, but ...



