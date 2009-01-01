Hoping to get some insight here on where to begin trouble shooting. 95 FX1 stock, was working perfect, now wont start, no crank. With battery connected, the start stop safety lanyard was connected to the ski for about 7 weeks. With a charged battery, now when trying to start only get a faint click sound from the engine bay, randomly, more often just nothing when pressing start. Nothing else different that Im aware of, other than the lanyard.
Never left the lanyard connected before, but ended up on the ski this time. Assume thats not a good thing with the battery connected? Or its just a coincidence and the lanyard being connected that long has nothing to do with the ski suddenly no cranking?
Any suggestions here appreciated, thanks.