Hoping to get some insight here on where to begin trouble shooting. 95 FX1 stock, was working perfect, now wont start, no crank. With battery connected, the start stop safety lanyard was connected to the ski for about 7 weeks. With a charged battery, now when trying to start only get a faint click sound from the engine bay, randomly, more often just nothing when pressing start. Nothing else different that Im aware of, other than the lanyard.
Never left the lanyard connected before, but ended up on the ski this time. Assume thats not a good thing with the battery connected? Or its just a coincidence and the lanyard being connected that long has nothing to do with the ski suddenly no cranking?
Any suggestions here appreciated, thanks.