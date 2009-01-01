 Dual Novi 48's on Boyesen IM-002AKIT
  Today, 12:56 PM
    vocalDyslexic
    Join Date
    Jun 2012
    Location
    Dallas TX
    Age
    42
    Posts
    275

    Dual Novi 48's on Boyesen IM-002AKIT

    These carbs are zero hr fresh rebuilds with all new seals, gaskets, diaphragms, NS's, jets, springs.
    Jetting Spec's are:
    2.5NS, 115g, 145p, 135m.

    Dual Novi 48mm carbs (Kawasaki spacing) $775 -CARBS ONLY.

    or

    Dual Novi 48mm carbs with/on a Boyesen SXR800 IM-002AKIT (manifold, speed plate and RAD valve reed assemblies) intake system. Also includes TBM angled spacers with additional pulse fitting. $1225.00

    Prices do not include shipping. Shipping will be whatever it actually costs to ship the stuff however the buyer wants it shipped.
    Last edited by vocalDyslexic; Today at 01:09 PM.
