Dual Novi 48's on Boyesen IM-002AKIT
These carbs are zero hr fresh rebuilds with all new seals, gaskets, diaphragms, NS's, jets, springs.
Jetting Spec's are:
2.5NS, 115g, 145p, 135m.
Dual Novi 48mm carbs (Kawasaki spacing) $775 -CARBS ONLY.
or
Dual Novi 48mm carbs with/on a Boyesen SXR800 IM-002AKIT (manifold, speed plate and RAD valve reed assemblies) intake system. Also includes TBM angled spacers with additional pulse fitting. $1225.00
Prices do not include shipping. Shipping will be whatever it actually costs to ship the stuff however the buyer wants it shipped.
