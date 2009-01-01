Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Dual Novi 48's on Boyesen IM-002AKIT #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jun 2012 Location Dallas TX Age 42 Posts 275 Dual Novi 48's on Boyesen IM-002AKIT These carbs are zero hr fresh rebuilds with all new seals, gaskets, diaphragms, NS's, jets, springs.

Jetting Spec's are:

2.5NS, 115g, 145p, 135m.



Dual Novi 48mm carbs (Kawasaki spacing) $775 -CARBS ONLY.



or



Dual Novi 48mm carbs with/on a Boyesen SXR800 IM-002AKIT (manifold, speed plate and RAD valve reed assemblies) intake system. Also includes TBM angled spacers with additional pulse fitting. $1225.00



Prices do not include shipping. Shipping will be whatever it actually costs to ship the stuff however the buyer wants it shipped.

