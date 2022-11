Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: to low on Topspeed ??? SX-R 1100 #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Dec 2010 Location i dont know yet Posts 118 to low on Topspeed ??? SX-R 1100 My Setup is:



83.00mm = 1150cc

44mm Mikunis

Solas 15/24 w/ OEM Pump

Dual cooling

ADA Head with 155 PSI 30cc domes

Dry Pipe Mods

Advanced ing. Mods

drilled Stinger Jet to 1.7mm

Spark Plugs are Dark Brown to light Black



Pro Watercraft Rideplate

Front sponsons

Rear Sponsons

Worx Dual Scope Intake Grate





Get 57 mp/h @ 7200 rp/m

iŽam 250 LBS



What to do next to reach 60 mp/h or even more. THX Last edited by Felix #86; Today at 03:36 AM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules