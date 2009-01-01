Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1996 SL 900 motor #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Dec 2004 Location jacksonville/ tampa Age 37 Posts 374 1996 SL 900 motor I have a very clean SL900 engine that was running when pulled. Ski had a blown pump but engine and electronics are good. This one has 130, 130, 140 on the cylinders but once pulled and looking through the intake i can see the end cylinders have pistons with chipped shirts. Crank seems fine and everything turns very smooth. I have the exhaust, waterbox etc. i can throw in whatever you need for a very fair price. CDI, coil, etc. will go for a bit under the ebay value. Everything else is pennies on the dollar. Hull, seat, cables, etc.



$200 for the engine as pictured. Pickup in Jacksonville Fl. Attached Images 75BD988E-84FE-4275-8CCE-89C88FE9B49E.jpeg (4.33 MB, 0 views)

75BD988E-84FE-4275-8CCE-89C88FE9B49E.jpeg (4.33 MB, 0 views) 9494A157-109E-4455-B77B-550A8F1C2403.jpeg (1.03 MB, 0 views)

9494A157-109E-4455-B77B-550A8F1C2403.jpeg (1.03 MB, 0 views) 041E8EB3-7218-4335-BB4E-12FEA5E846A1.jpeg (3.11 MB, 0 views)

041E8EB3-7218-4335-BB4E-12FEA5E846A1.jpeg (3.11 MB, 0 views) 603D6B31-AC55-4011-B611-815707B26060.jpeg (4.39 MB, 0 views)

603D6B31-AC55-4011-B611-815707B26060.jpeg (4.39 MB, 0 views) 5E0C1844-6044-4957-9DC3-0FCA4803B291.jpeg (4.59 MB, 0 views)

5E0C1844-6044-4957-9DC3-0FCA4803B291.jpeg (4.59 MB, 0 views) B754E0A2-B613-4209-ADA8-DFC91A2F65CD.jpeg (4.63 MB, 0 views)

B754E0A2-B613-4209-ADA8-DFC91A2F65CD.jpeg (4.63 MB, 0 views) 8AC56EC4-5857-44D4-9117-AC7D8A9BB05A.jpeg (2.56 MB, 0 views)

8AC56EC4-5857-44D4-9117-AC7D8A9BB05A.jpeg (2.56 MB, 0 views) 1B632DED-5A36-4BA5-949F-611F0750D2DE.jpeg (1.95 MB, 0 views)

