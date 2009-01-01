I have a very clean SL900 engine that was running when pulled. Ski had a blown pump but engine and electronics are good. This one has 130, 130, 140 on the cylinders but once pulled and looking through the intake i can see the end cylinders have pistons with chipped shirts. Crank seems fine and everything turns very smooth. I have the exhaust, waterbox etc. i can throw in whatever you need for a very fair price. CDI, coil, etc. will go for a bit under the ebay value. Everything else is pennies on the dollar. Hull, seat, cables, etc.
$200 for the engine as pictured. Pickup in Jacksonville Fl.