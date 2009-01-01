Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: stator output 98 gtx rfi #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2022 Location Greenfield Ind Age 67 Posts 1 stator output 98 gtx rfi when I measure across the yellow wires from the mag ,[all three combinations] I get 46,5 on all three at 3500rpm.The range is 45-70 so my mag is in the range. My question is since its just above the bottom spec , is it weak and almost done or is that where it was origionally? Also Ive read some where that its a good idea to clean out the mag on the rfi because of the high output all most as a maintaince item. . The skis running ok. I bought it this summer and now doing some tune up this winter. Any advise on the mag cleaning would be appreciated Thanks Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

