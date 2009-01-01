 Jetski Plus; has anyone bought parts from them?
pxctoday

  1. Today, 11:23 AM #1
    GMP440
    GMP440 is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jun 2009
    Location
    South Florida
    Posts
    46

    Jetski Plus; has anyone bought parts from them?

    Hello,

    Has anyone bought parts for their ski from Jetski Plus? Good company to buy from? Was going to buy 4 engine mounts for my 86 Kawi 550.
  2. Today, 11:37 AM #2
    StuRat
    StuRat is offline
    Resident Guru
    Join Date
    Dec 2014
    Location
    SRQ FL
    Age
    33
    Posts
    1,150

    Re: Jetski Plus; has anyone bought parts from them?

    Why not just order them from somewhere that has a history and track record of selling good parts instead of falling for a scam
    1994 WB1 1100 conversion - 57mph on GPS
  3. Today, 11:48 AM #3
    Myself
    Myself is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Myself's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Arkansas
    Age
    46
    Posts
    7,252

    Re: Jetski Plus; has anyone bought parts from them?

    I order from them all the time.....for several years now. Great customer service too. I've used a couple of their VENOM brand 550 starters. I could swear it's a copy of the old HD Goki unit.
    http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair

    '89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
    +3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate

    '99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
    ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate

    '96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
    light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
  4. Today, 01:22 PM #4
    WFO Speedracer
    WFO Speedracer is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home WFO Speedracer's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2006
    Location
    Al-ugh-bam-ugh
    Posts
    28,262

    Re: Jetski Plus; has anyone bought parts from them?

    Yes I have ordered from them for several years also, great service and fast shipping. I have an old Goki laying around somewhere, it's a great starter. I pulled it off my 550 reed motor before I sold it.
    Y'all know me, still the same O.G. but I been low-key
    hated on by most these &^$$@s with no cheese, no deals and no G's, no wheels and no keys, no boats, no snowmobiles, and no skis, mad at me cause I can finally afford to provide my family with groceries

    WWSRD , What would Speed Racer do ?
  5. Today, 01:43 PM #5
    GMP440
    GMP440 is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jun 2009
    Location
    South Florida
    Posts
    46

    Re: Jetski Plus; has anyone bought parts from them?

    Quote Originally Posted by StuRat View Post
    Why not just order them from somewhere that has a history and track record of selling good parts instead of falling for a scam
    I'm not falling for a scam. Don't know why you stated that. I was just asking if anyone has bought from them. Have you bought from them and experienced anything bad from them? Thanks.
