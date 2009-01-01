|
|
-
Jetski Plus; has anyone bought parts from them?
Hello,
Has anyone bought parts for their ski from Jetski Plus? Good company to buy from? Was going to buy 4 engine mounts for my 86 Kawi 550.
-
Re: Jetski Plus; has anyone bought parts from them?
Why not just order them from somewhere that has a history and track record of selling good parts instead of falling for a scam
1994 WB1 1100 conversion - 57mph on GPS
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: Jetski Plus; has anyone bought parts from them?
I order from them all the time.....for several years now. Great customer service too. I've used a couple of their VENOM brand 550 starters. I could swear it's a copy of the old HD Goki unit.
http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair
'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate
'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate
'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: Jetski Plus; has anyone bought parts from them?
Yes I have ordered from them for several years also, great service and fast shipping. I have an old Goki laying around somewhere, it's a great starter. I pulled it off my 550 reed motor before I sold it.
Y'all know me, still the same O.G. but I been low-key
hated on by most these &^$$@s with no cheese, no deals and no G's, no wheels and no keys, no boats, no snowmobiles, and no skis, mad at me cause I can finally afford to provide my family with groceries
WWSRD , What would Speed Racer do ?
-
Re: Jetski Plus; has anyone bought parts from them?
I'm not falling for a scam. Don't know why you stated that. I was just asking if anyone has bought from them. Have you bought from them and experienced anything bad from them? Thanks.
Originally Posted by StuRat
Why not just order them from somewhere that has a history and track record of selling good parts instead of falling for a scam
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules