Thread: Jetski Plus; has anyone bought parts from them?

Hello,



Has anyone bought parts for their ski from Jetski Plus? Good company to buy from? Was going to buy 4 engine mounts for my 86 Kawi 550.

Re: Jetski Plus; has anyone bought parts from them? Why not just order them from somewhere that has a history and track record of selling good parts instead of falling for a scam

Re: Jetski Plus; has anyone bought parts from them? I order from them all the time.....for several years now. Great customer service too. I've used a couple of their VENOM brand 550 starters. I could swear it's a copy of the old HD Goki unit.



Re: Jetski Plus; has anyone bought parts from them? Yes I have ordered from them for several years also, great service and fast shipping. I have an old Goki laying around somewhere, it's a great starter. I pulled it off my 550 reed motor before I sold it.

Re: Jetski Plus; has anyone bought parts from them?

