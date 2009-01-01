Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 650 Exhaust questions #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2011 Location Alabama Posts 8 650 Exhaust questions So I got a free TS with another purchase and I was told it had good compression but the great design of the TS with no drain allowed it to get filled with rain water from the ripped seatcover. It was half way up the engine compartment with water and I have removed all the water. I sprayed some pb blaster in the cylinders and hooked a battery and the ebox with click and the starter won't spin. There is no room on this engine compartment. The starter cable is getting power so I thought the starter was gone since it had been sitting in water for who knows how long. Well, I was going to remove the starter but after removing the starter bolts, I couldn't get it to budge. I hit it with a hammer and kept banging on it to no avail. So I decided to hook a jumper cable directly to the starter post and low and behold it spun the engine. I put the starter bolts back on and took off the starter cable and cleaned it and put it back on. I did the same to the ground wire. I then got it to turn over with the start button. I then had to the exhaust back together. I will not put new gaskets on unless I can get it to fire but I went ahead and put the exhaust back on and will replace all gaskets if I can get it to start. I did get a good amount of water out of the cylinders and a lot out of the crank using the crank valve. Anyway, I have some questions about a couple things. First, on of the 14mm bolts going from the exhaust pipe to the exhaust manifold broke. I used pb blaster and heat and a vice grip and it wouldn't budge. Any suggestions? Second, there is this part inside the exhaust coupler that has these springs on each side. It goes on the bottom side of the coupler. Is this part absolutely necessary as I couldn't get the springs back on because the grooves are pretty much gone where they are supposed to sit. Enclosed in a photo. I have a photo of a coupler just for reference. Thanks.



